Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone fired at Saudi Arabia’s southern region

A bomb-laden drone fired by the Iran-backed Houthis at Saudi Arabia was intercepted, the Arab Coalition said overnight Friday.

“We will take all necessary measures to protect civilians per international law,” the Coalition said.

Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi Arabia on an almost daily basis. A top US general, speaking hours earlier, said Washington continued to support the Kingdom in the face of these attacks.

On Wednesday, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said his biggest fear was a Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia that could kill American residents.

