.
.
.
.
Language

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone fired at Saudi Arabia’s southern region

The remains of an Iranian Qasef-1 UAV, fired by Yemen into Saudi Arabia. (File Photo: AP)
The remains of an Iranian Qasef-1 UAV, fired by Yemen into Saudi Arabia. (File Photo: AP)
Terrorism

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone fired at Saudi Arabia’s southern region

Followed Unfollow

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A bomb-laden drone fired by the Iran-backed Houthis at Saudi Arabia was intercepted, the Arab Coalition said overnight Friday.

“We will take all necessary measures to protect civilians per international law,” the Coalition said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi Arabia on an almost daily basis. A top US general, speaking hours earlier, said Washington continued to support the Kingdom in the face of these attacks.

On Wednesday, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said his biggest fear was a Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia that could kill American residents.

Read more: UAE condemns Houthi attempt to attack Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates
Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland
Top Content
Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’ Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’
Saudi Arabia travel ban on 20 countries to remain when flights resume in mid-May Saudi Arabia travel ban on 20 countries to remain when flights resume in mid-May
US pushing ahead, kicking Turkey out of F-35 program over Russian S-400s: Pentagon US pushing ahead, kicking Turkey out of F-35 program over Russian S-400s: Pentagon
It’s time for Abrahamic faiths to reclaim religion from fascism and unite in peace It’s time for Abrahamic faiths to reclaim religion from fascism and unite in peace
UAE suspends all flights from India due to coronavirus surge UAE suspends all flights from India due to coronavirus surge
Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More