Saudi Customs foils 2.4 mln narcotic tablet smuggling attempt

An attempt to smuggle over 2.4 million amphetamine narcotic tablets into Saudi Arabia was foiled and seized by Saudi Customs on Friday, Saudi Press Agency SPA reported.

The tablets were hidden in a pomegranate fruit shipment coming from Lebanon.

According to SPA, official spokesperson of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) Captain Mohammed al-Nujaidi in a statement said that five were involved in the cases, comprising of four citizens and one emigrant, all of whom were arrested, adding that the detainees would first go through initial legal procedures prior to undergoing public prosecution.

#مكافحة_المخدرات تحبط محاولة تهريب (2,466,563) قرص إمفيتامين مخدر، وتضبطها، بالتنسيق مع الجمارك السعودية @SaudiCustoms ، مخفية داخل شحنة فاكهة رمان قادمة من لبنان. #الحرب_على_المخدرات pic.twitter.com/o7NgQZ0Xrq — وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) April 23, 2021

