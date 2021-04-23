.
Saudi Customs foils 2.4 mln narcotic tablet smuggling attempt

Amphetamine narcotics tablets smuggled through pomegranate shipment from Lebanon is seized in Saudi Arabia on Friday April 23, 2021. (SPA)
Amphetamine narcotics tablets smuggled through pomegranate shipment from Lebanon is seized in Saudi Arabia on Friday April 23, 2021. (SPA)

Saudi Customs foils 2.4 mln narcotic tablet smuggling attempt

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

An attempt to smuggle over 2.4 million amphetamine narcotic tablets into Saudi Arabia was foiled and seized by Saudi Customs on Friday, Saudi Press Agency SPA reported.

The tablets were hidden in a pomegranate fruit shipment coming from Lebanon.

Amphetamine narcotics tablets smuggled through pomegranate shipment coming from Lebanon is seized in Saudi Arabia on Friday April 23, 2021. (SPA)
Amphetamine narcotics tablets smuggled through pomegranate shipment coming from Lebanon is seized in Saudi Arabia on Friday April 23, 2021. (SPA)

According to SPA, official spokesperson of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) Captain Mohammed al-Nujaidi in a statement said that five were involved in the cases, comprising of four citizens and one emigrant, all of whom were arrested, adding that the detainees would first go through initial legal procedures prior to undergoing public prosecution.

