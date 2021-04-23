Yemen’s Houthis say attacked Aramco facility in Jizan

Yemen’s Houthi movement launched a drones attack on an Aramco oil facility in the city of Jizan as well as the southern city of Khamis Mushait, a Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter on Friday.

The Saudi-led coalition earlier said it intercepted two Houthi explosives-laden drones fired at the kingdom’s southern region and the city of Khamis Mushait. There was no confirmation of an attack on an Aramco facility in Jizan, according to state television.



There was no immediate confirmation of the Jizan attack.



The military coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen against the Iran-aligned Houthis in 2015. The movement has stepped up cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities.



The coalition says it intercepts the majority of assaults.

