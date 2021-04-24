Kuwait intends to halt import of Lebanese fruits, vegetables following Saudi ban

Kuwait intends to prevent the import of Lebanese fruits and vegetables by land, sea, and air, Kuwaiti newspaper al-Rai reported citing sources, noting that a meeting was held on Sunday between the Ministry of Trade and major importers.

Al-Rai added that according to intersecting sources in government agencies, there are verbal instructions issued in this regard until now.

The proposed Kuwaiti ban follows a similar decision taken by Saudi Arabia on Friday.

In a statement released by Kuwait News Agency KUNA, Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed that Kuwait’s fully supports the decision Saudi Arabia to ban the entry of vegetables and fruits from Lebanon due to their exploitation by some for drug smuggling.

The statement added that Kuwait called on the Lebanese authorities to ensure that its exports are free of any prohibited prohibitions

Saudi Arabia will ban the import of Lebanese fruits and vegetables as of 9 a.m. on April 25 after a reported increase in drug smuggling from Beirut, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The move comes after Saudi Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle over 5 million pills of Captagon stuffed inside fruit imported from Lebanon, the SPA reported.

Captagon is used by fighters at war because of the effects it can have to fight tiredness. It is an amphetamine that has widely been made and exported illegally from Lebanon.

The ban will remain in effect until Lebanese authorities provide sufficient and reliable guarantees that they will take the necessary steps to halt systemic drug smuggling operations.

