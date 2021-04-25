.
Dubai’s DMCC plans to launch cacao bean center

Stock image of a bar of chocolate, which is made from roasted cacao seeds. (Pixabay)

Reuters

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) plans to launch a cacao center that aims to make Dubai a global hub for trade in the bean, the Dubai government’s media office said on Sunday.

It said the DMCC Cacao Centre would initially incubate a select range of cacao services starting in mid-2021 within its Coffee Centre in Jebel Ali free zone.

“DMCC is in contact with a range of cacao industry players, including Blue Stripes Urban Cacao and stakeholders across West Africa and South America, in order to better understand the needs of the market and how Dubai can play a central role in supporting its sustainable growth,” it added.

Last July, DMCC said it plans to expand its Coffee Centre, which opened in 2019, as well as its Tea Centre, which launched in 2005. The coffee center offers infrastructure and services for green bean storage, processing, roasting, packing and delivery.

