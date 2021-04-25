.
Saudi Crown Prince speaks with Chad’s head of transitional military council

FILE PHOTO: January 5, 2021. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia.

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has spoken with the head of Chad’s Transitional Military Council during a telephone call in which he expressed his sincere condolences on the death of President Idriss Deby.

The Saudi Press Agency said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Mahamat Idriss Deby, the son of the late President on Saturday.

Chad’s President Idriss Deby killed after 30 years in power: Military World News Chad’s President Idriss Deby killed after 30 years in power: Military

“During the call, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his wishes for the State of Chad for peace, stability and success for the Council to work in a way that achieves the aspirations of the Chadian people,” SPA reported.

Rebels in Chad who launched a major incursion into the north of the country two weeks ago and have been accused by the Chadian army of killing veteran ruler Idriss Deby Itno, are “prepared to observe a ceasefire”, their chief told AFP on Saturday.

“We have affirmed our availability to observe a truce, a ceasefire... but this morning we were bombarded again”, Mahamat Mahadi Ali, head of the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) said when contacted by AFP from Libreville in Gabon.

