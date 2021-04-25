Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi explosive drone targeting southern Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted a Houthi explosive drone targeting the southern region of the Kingdom, the Arab Coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis said in a statement.

The attack announced early on Sunday comes two days after three bomb-laden drones fired by the Iran-backed Houthis at Saudi Arabia were intercepted, targeting the southern cities of Jazan and Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition confirmed.

Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi Arabia on an almost daily basis. A top US general, speaking hours earlier, said Washington continued to support the Kingdom in the face of these attacks.

On Wednesday, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said his biggest fear was a Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia that could kill American residents.