.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi explosive drone targeting southern Saudi Arabia

Photo shows an intercepted Houthi drone destroyed by the Saudi Air Defense forces.

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi explosive drone targeting southern Saudi Arabia

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted a Houthi explosive drone targeting the southern region of the Kingdom, the Arab Coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis said in a statement.

The attack announced early on Sunday comes two days after three bomb-laden drones fired by the Iran-backed Houthis at Saudi Arabia were intercepted, targeting the southern cities of Jazan and Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition confirmed.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi Arabia on an almost daily basis. A top US general, speaking hours earlier, said Washington continued to support the Kingdom in the face of these attacks.

On Wednesday, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said his biggest fear was a Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia that could kill American residents.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s private and public sectors cooperate on COVID-19 vaccination campaign Lebanon’s private and public sectors cooperate on COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates
Top Content
Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia
Debris from missing Indonesian submarine recovered: Military Debris from missing Indonesian submarine recovered: Military
Three killed in attack on Iran fuel tanker off Syria after suspected drone attack Three killed in attack on Iran fuel tanker off Syria after suspected drone attack
Videos surface online reportedly showing Iran-backed Houthi child soldier recruitment Videos surface online reportedly showing Iran-backed Houthi child soldier recruitment
Lebanon launches first electric car amidst crisis Lebanon launches first electric car amidst crisis
Daily record of more than 893,000 COVID-19 cases worldwide: AFP count Daily record of more than 893,000 COVID-19 cases worldwide: AFP count
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More