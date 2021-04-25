.
Yemeni army advances in Marib, other fronts: SPA

yemen-army
The Yemeni army announced that it continues to make progress and gains on the battle fronts against the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen’s governorates. (Supplied)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The Yemeni army announced that it continues to make progress and gains on the battle fronts against the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen’s governorates of Marib, Taiz, Hajjah, al-Dhale’e, al-Bayda and Hodeidah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Sunday.

According to SPA, the Yemeni army spokesman said that the Iranian-backed Houthi militia has suffered “continuous defeats, after hundreds were killed and many of its members were wounded in offensive and defensive operations, exposures, and ambushes to deplete the insurgents’ resources on the fronts of Sarwah, Kassara, Hailan, al-Mashajeh, al-Mukhdarah, and al-Jadaan in Marib.”

Military operations in the Taiz Governorate in southwestern Yemen are ongoing, and army forces were able to cut off the supply routes of the Houthi militia and control several sites, SPA quotes the army spokesman as saying.

In a press briefing broadcast by the official Yemeni News Agency, Yemen’s military spokesman said army forces in the Hajjah Governorate in northern Yemen are continuing their strikes against the Houthis.

The spokesman added that army forces in Yemen’s al-Jawf Governorate were able to liberate several sites after launching a counterattack where the Houthi militia was stationed in the al-Khanjar and al-Nudd front, according to SPA.

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses on Sunday intercepted a Houthi explosive drone targeting the southern region of the Kingdom, the Arab Coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis said in a statement.

The attack comes two days after three bomb-laden drones fired by the Iran-backed Houthis at Saudi Arabia were intercepted, targeting the southern cities of Jazan and Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition confirmed.

