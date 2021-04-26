.
.
.
.
Language

UAE concerned over latest developments in occupied Jerusalem, calls for self-restrain

Israeli border police detain a Palestinian youth during clashes near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem’s Old City, on the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan on April 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Israeli border police detain a Palestinian youth during clashes near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem’s Old City, on the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan on April 21, 2021. (Reuters)

UAE concerned over latest developments in occupied Jerusalem, calls for self-restrain

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates on Monday expressed concern over “the acts of violence committed by right-wing extremist groups in the occupied East Jerusalem, which have resulted in injuries among civilians,” Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasized its “categorical rejection and condemnation of all forms of violence and hatred that contravene with all humanitarian values and principles,” the statement on WAM read.

The UAE also called upon the Israeli authorities to assume responsibility towards de-escalation and putting an end to all aggressions and practices that perpetuate tension and hostility.

“The Ministry also underlined the necessity of preserving the historical identity of the occupied city of Jerusalem and maintaining maximum self-restraint to avoid the region slipping into new levels of instability in a way that threatens peace,” the statement added.

AFP reported that tensions rose last week when far-right Israeli demonstrators, enraged by a wave of Palestinian attacks on Jews in Jerusalem, marched to the Old City with chants of “death to Arabs.”

More than 100 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with police and dozens were arrested.

Read more:

Jerusalem tension triggers Gaza-Israel fire exchange

PM Netanyahu calls for ‘calm’ after clashes in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem

Clashes mark Ramadan nights in Jerusalem as Israeli police and Palestinians face off

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
Pregnant women in Saudi Arabia can take COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry  Pregnant women in Saudi Arabia can take COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry 
Top Content
US close to declaring Lebanon a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources US close to declaring Lebanon a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources
Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID-19 shot Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID-19 shot
Turkish government remains silent on deportation of Iranian woman Turkish government remains silent on deportation of Iranian woman
US to provide COVID-19 vaccine components, medical supplies to virus-hit India US to provide COVID-19 vaccine components, medical supplies to virus-hit India
Leaked audio: Iran’s Zarif offers to ‘fix’ plane downing, says has ‘zero’ policy role Leaked audio: Iran’s Zarif offers to ‘fix’ plane downing, says has ‘zero’ policy role
Analyst: Rocket engine test likely caused blast in Israel Analyst: Rocket engine test likely caused blast in Israel
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More