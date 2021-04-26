UAE concerned over latest developments in occupied Jerusalem, calls for self-restrain

The United Arab Emirates on Monday expressed concern over “the acts of violence committed by right-wing extremist groups in the occupied East Jerusalem, which have resulted in injuries among civilians,” Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasized its “categorical rejection and condemnation of all forms of violence and hatred that contravene with all humanitarian values and principles,” the statement on WAM read.

The UAE also called upon the Israeli authorities to assume responsibility towards de-escalation and putting an end to all aggressions and practices that perpetuate tension and hostility.

“The Ministry also underlined the necessity of preserving the historical identity of the occupied city of Jerusalem and maintaining maximum self-restraint to avoid the region slipping into new levels of instability in a way that threatens peace,” the statement added.

AFP reported that tensions rose last week when far-right Israeli demonstrators, enraged by a wave of Palestinian attacks on Jews in Jerusalem, marched to the Old City with chants of “death to Arabs.”

More than 100 Palestinians were wounded in clashes with police and dozens were arrested.

