Houthi attack on Yemen’s Marib caused ‘tremendous humanitarian consequences’: Blinken

The Iran-backed Houthi militia’s continued attacks on Yemen’s Marib has caused “tremendous humanitarian consequences,” United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

“The international community must ask itself why the Houthis are seeking a military solution to the conflict with their assault on Marib, despite the tremendous humanitarian consequences,” Blinken tweeted after his meeting with the US Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking.

Met with #USEnvoyYemen today. The international community must ask itself why the Houthis are seeking a military solution to the conflict with their assault on Marib, despite the tremendous humanitarian consequences. pic.twitter.com/oXEe9xw8Ht — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 27, 2021

Iran has been backing the group in its war against the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and has supplied the militia with weapons as well as military training.

On Friday, the Biden administration called on the Houthis to end their escalation in Marib.

“The fighting must end,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet following a meeting between Lenderking and the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen David Gressly.

“The consequences are devastating, with one million vulnerable people overwhelming an already stretched humanitarian response,” Price added.

#USEnvoyYemen Lenderking met with @DavidGressly to discuss the humanitarian imperative to halt the Houthi escalation in Marib. The consequences are devastating, with one million vulnerable people overwhelming an already stretched humanitarian response. The fighting must end. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) April 23, 2021

