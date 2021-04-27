.
.
.
.
Language

Houthi attack on Yemen’s Marib caused ‘tremendous humanitarian consequences’: Blinken

Houthi fighters chant slogans as they ride a military vehicle during a gathering in the capital Sanaa, on January 3, 2017. (AFP)
Houthi fighters chant slogans as they ride a military vehicle during a gathering in the capital Sanaa, on January 3, 2017. (File photo: AFP)

Houthi attack on Yemen’s Marib caused ‘tremendous humanitarian consequences’: Blinken

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Iran-backed Houthi militia’s continued attacks on Yemen’s Marib has caused “tremendous humanitarian consequences,” United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

“The international community must ask itself why the Houthis are seeking a military solution to the conflict with their assault on Marib, despite the tremendous humanitarian consequences,” Blinken tweeted after his meeting with the US Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran has been backing the group in its war against the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and has supplied the militia with weapons as well as military training.

On Friday, the Biden administration called on the Houthis to end their escalation in Marib.

“The fighting must end,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet following a meeting between Lenderking and the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen David Gressly.

“The consequences are devastating, with one million vulnerable people overwhelming an already stretched humanitarian response,” Price added.

Read more:

Yemeni army advances in Marib, other fronts: SPA

Houthi supporters hold Nazi salute, chant anti-America, anti-Semitic slogans in video

US slams Houthi militia over Marib escalation, says ‘fighting must end’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top 5 most popular used cars being bought during Ramadan Top 5 most popular used cars being bought during Ramadan
GCC boardrooms making progress in gender diversity, private sector lags: GCC BDI exec GCC boardrooms making progress in gender diversity, private sector lags: GCC BDI exec
Top Content
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
US senator tells John Kerry to resign from Biden administration after Zarif recording US senator tells John Kerry to resign from Biden administration after Zarif recording
Turkish President Erdogan says Biden's Armenian genocide recognition 'destructive' Turkish President Erdogan says Biden's Armenian genocide recognition 'destructive'
India to receive first batch of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine on May 1 India to receive first batch of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine on May 1
Turkey’s Erdogan adopts 'full closure' until May 17 over COVID-19 Turkey’s Erdogan adopts 'full closure' until May 17 over COVID-19
Turkey welcomes Saudi Arabia’s trial for Khashoggi’s murder: Erdogan’s adviser Turkey welcomes Saudi Arabia’s trial for Khashoggi’s murder: Erdogan’s adviser
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More