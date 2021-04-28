Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca sees rain, hail

Videos circulating on social media on Tuesday showed unusual heavy rain and hail in The Grand Mosque in Islam’s holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom’s Civil Defense called for people to be “cautious due to the heavy rains in the region of Mecca.”

Saudi Arabia’s National Center of Meteorology said it expected “medium to heavy thunderstorms, accompanied by active winds and showers of hail in the regions of Najran, Jizan, Asir, al-Baha, extending to the Mecca region,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

SPA added that rainy thunder clouds continue to form, accompanied by active winds of dust in parts of the capital, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques intensified its efforts to speed up the drying process following the rain, in order for Mecca pilgrims to perform their rituals safely and easily, SPA reported Tuesday.

