Food distribution begins in African countries under Dubai ruler’s campaign

The distribution of food has begun in three African countries, Ghana, Angola and Uganda, under Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s “100 Million Meals” campaign, which aims to provide food aid for disadvantaged communities in 30 countries, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported Wednesday.

WAM reported that the campaign’s organizer, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), is “collaborating with local food banks and charities in the beneficiary countries to ensure swift and integrated food distribution to those in need.”

The campaign, launched on April 11 by Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aims to “provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa during the Holy Month of Ramadan,” according to WAM.

“We are launching the biggest food drive in the region to provide 100 million meals for underserved communities in 20 countries,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Vulnerable families and low-income individuals in Uganda, Ghana and Angola are among those who have received parcels packed with essential food items.

“Every AED1 ($0.27) donated to the 100 Million Meals campaign provides one meal in targeted countries,” according to WAM.

The 30 beneficiary countries of the 100 Million Meals campaign are: Egypt, Sudan, Tunisia, Somalia, Senegal, Benin, Angola, Ghana, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Burundi, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Yemen, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kosovo, and Brazil.

