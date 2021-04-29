Prophet’s Mosque in Medina prepared to receive worshippers for last Ramadan days

Final preparations have been completed to receive worshippers in Medina during the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan, which witnesses a large turnout of visitors, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Thursday.

The General Presidency for the Prophet’s Mosque Affairs seeks to implement an integrated field plan, in cooperation with the relevant security and health authorities, in order to enforce COVID-19 precautionary measures to ensure the safety of worshippers, SPA said.

The last ten days of Ramadan are significant for Muslims, and Islam’s holy cities of Mecca and Medina receive a large turnout of worshippers during this time. Prophet Mohammad said Laylat al-Qadr occurs during the last ten days of Ramadan.

Last month, a circular from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing announced that coronavirus vaccines will be made mandatory for those workers serving Hajj and Umrah activities, as well as those working in shops in Mecca and Medina.

Employees in barbershops, female salons, restaurants, cafes, and food outlets must be vaccinated starting from May 13, the ministry said.

