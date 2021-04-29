UAE: Biggest mosaic Emirati flag added to Guinness World Records

The United Arab Emirates built a mosaic flag under e-commerce company Nefsy’s initiative during the country’s 49th national day in 2020, measuring 498.33 square meters, which has been added to the Guinness World Records, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

The campaign to build the biggest Emirati flag was carried out in coordination with the Emirates Red Crescent, the Dubai government, and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, which aims to provide support and relief to the underprivileged who were affected by the COVID-10 pandemic’s socioeconomic implications.

The initiative was sponsored by the National Food Product Company and supported by the UAE’s local water company Oasis, which provided over 49,000 food packs including flour, oil, sugar, rice, salt and flour along with hand sanitizers and bottled drinking water.

Each package came with a card for the families in need and included reassuring messages such as ‘Don’t Worry’.

The first-of-its-kind mosaic piece was placed in the Police Academy courtyard in Dubai’s al-Wasl district.

