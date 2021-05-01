Abu Dhabi influencer jailed and account deleted after speeding video

A social media influencer in Abu Dhabi was jailed after a video was posted showing him driving a luxury car at reckless speeds and bragging about the vehicle’s power, the United Arab Emirates' WAM news agency reported.

The man and his videographer each received a three-month prison sentence and $27,225 (AED100,000) fine after driving at more than 127 miles per hour (205 kilometers per hour) on a main road in the city center.

Both defendants had their social media accounts deleted, phones confiscated, and were banned from using social media for six months. The driver’s license was suspended for six months and his car was confiscated.

The two defendants were also ordered to pay legal fees.

Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution said that the behavior exhibited by the defendants could risk lives and influence younger people to behave irresponsibly, according WAM.

