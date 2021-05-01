.
.
.
.
Language

Heavy flooding from seasonal rains kills 13 in Yemen: Officials

A stock image representing a torrent of floodwater. (Pixabay)
A stock image representing a torrent of floodwater. (Pixabay)

Heavy flooding from seasonal rains kills 13 in Yemen: Officials

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Floods swept through parts of Yemen amid heavy seasonal rains, leaving at least 13 people dead, including two children, security officials said Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Fatalities were reported in the provinces of Sanaa, Ibb, Shabwa and Hodeida, where it began raining late last month, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Heavy rains also pelted the provinces of Aden, Taiz and Hadramawt, where flooding damaged houses and vehicles, they said. Rescuers managed to save some residents trapped in their cars.

Yemen’s National Meteorological Center issued statements in recent days warning Yemenis to stay away from flood ducts in affected areas and to take necessary precautions. Yemen’s rainy season runs from April through August.

Last year, flooding in Yemen left dozens dead and forced tens of thousands to leave their homes.

The Arab world’s poorest country is divided between Houthi militias in the north and an internationally-recognized government in the south. Both sides have been at war since the Iran-backed Houthis swept across much of the north and seized the capital of Sanaa late in 2014.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca sees rain, hail

Drone footage shows camels amid desert flash floods in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khurma

Heavy rain destroys UNESCO-listed houses in Yemen’s Sanaa

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Ancient stone structures in Saudi Arabia older than previously thought Ancient stone structures in Saudi Arabia older than previously thought
Dubai plans new park for agriculture firms in push for food security Dubai plans new park for agriculture firms in push for food security
Top Content
Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank
Tons of dead fish wash up on shore of polluted Lebanon lake near Litani river Tons of dead fish wash up on shore of polluted Lebanon lake near Litani river
Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ aimed at Jeddah Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ aimed at Jeddah
Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID
Car bomb kills at least 30, injures dozens in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province Car bomb kills at least 30, injures dozens in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province
Next major war will be 'very different': US defense secretary Next major war will be 'very different': US defense secretary
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More