Saudi Arabia intercepts 'hostile air target' aimed at Jeddah

Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ aimed at Jeddah

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed an unspecified “hostile air target” aimed at Jeddah, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Developing.

