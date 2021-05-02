Saudi Foreign Minister meets with US State Department senior advisor Derek Chollet

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has met in Riyadh with Derek H. Chollet, an Under Secretary at the US State Department and senior policy advisor to the Secretary of State.

Prince Faisal received Chollet and an accompanying delegate from Washington that included Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle Eastern Affairs Dana Stroul.

“During the reception, the most prominent regional and international issues of common interest were discussed, in addition to exchanging views on them, and the strategic relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them were also discussed in the interest of common interests,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The reception was also attended by Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the US Princess Rima bint Bandar, the Undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political and Economic Affairs Eid bin Muhammad Al-Thaqafi, and Director of the Policy Planning Department at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Raed Krimly.