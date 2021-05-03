.
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept ballistic missile targeting Najran

Houthi ballistic missile. (File photo)
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept ballistic missile targeting Najran

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted a ballistic missile targeting the southern city of Najran, the Arab Coalition has confirmed.

Earlier the Arab Coalition confirmed two explosive drones had targeted southern areas of Saudi Arabia, including one that was launched toward the sourth city of Khamis Mushait.

Since the beginning of this year, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia have launched dozens of explosive drone and ballistic missile attacks targeting civilian areas and vital energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

