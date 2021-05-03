Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept ballistic missile targeting Najran

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted a ballistic missile targeting the southern city of Najran, the Arab Coalition has confirmed.

Earlier the Arab Coalition confirmed two explosive drones had targeted southern areas of Saudi Arabia, including one that was launched toward the sourth city of Khamis Mushait.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Since the beginning of this year, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia have launched dozens of explosive drone and ballistic missile attacks targeting civilian areas and vital energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Read more:

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ aimed at Jeddah

Yemeni army advances in Marib, other fronts: SPA

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi explosive drone targeting southern Saudi Arabia