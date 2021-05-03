.
.
.
.
Saudi King Salman issues decree appointing new economy minister, special adviser

Saudi King Salman chairs a virtual cabinet session. (SPA)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued several new decrees during the early hours of Monday appointing a new member to the Kingdom’s cabinet and a special adviser to the royal court, according to an official announcement.

Faisal bin Fadel bin Mohsen Al-Ibrahim has been appointed as Saudi Arabia’s new Minister of Economy and Planning while Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud was appointed as a special advisor to the King at the rank of minister.

A royal order was also issued to appoint Prince Sultan bin Salman as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the non-profit King Salman Foundation.

Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha was also appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Space Authority.

Dr. Iman bint Habas bin Sultan al-Mutairi was appointed as Deputy Minister of Trade while Badr bin Abdul-Mohsen bin Abdullah bin Hadab was named assistant to the Minister of Commerce.

It was decided to relieve Ahmed bin Muhammad bin Ahmed al-Issa from chairing the board of directors of the Education and Training Evaluation Commission, and to appoint Dr. Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Sabti instead.

Al-Sabti was also appointed as an advisor in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers at the rank of minister.

Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ali al-Swaiyyan was appointed as Governor of the Digital Government Authority, at the excellent rank.

