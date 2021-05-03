UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia’s Najran

The United Arab Emirates on Monday said it condemned the attempts of the Iran-backed Houthi militia to target Saudi Arabia’s Najran with a ballistic missile and two drones that were intercepted by Arab Coalition forces, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE affirmed that these recurrent Houthi terrorist attacks reflect the group’s blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms,” according to WAM.

The UAE urged the international community to take an “immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated acts, which threaten security and stability in the Kingdom.”

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile and two explosive drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting the southern city of Najran, the Arab Coalition said.

Earlier the Arab Coalition confirmed two explosive drones had targeted southern areas of Saudi Arabia, including one that was launched toward the south city of Khamis Mushait.

The continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias’ attempts to undermine security and stability in the region, the UAE ministry said.

“The security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE’s security and stability,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement carried by WAM.

