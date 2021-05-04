.
UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday dates for private sector, federal employees

An elderly man wearing a protective mask prays outside a mosque which has been closed to worshipers amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Sharjah, UAE, March 30, 2020. (AFP)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday the Eid al-Fitr holiday dates for private sector and federal employees.

Employees in both sectors will get a paid three-day holiday starting on May 11, which falls on the 29th day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The first day of Eid is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 12, pending the sighting of the moon.

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced a paid holiday for the private sector starting from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3, 1442 Hijri, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr,” the ministry said in a tweet.

The Eid al-Fitr holiday marks the end of Ramadan, the month-long period when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset and is usually celebrated with family and friends.

