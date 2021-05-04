US President Biden discusses Iran, Israel with UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed

US President Joe Biden discussed Iran, Israel and the Middle East with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the White House said on Tuesday.

Biden reaffirmed the US-UAE partnership and discussed “regional and global challenges, including Afghanistan, the nuclear and regional dimensions of the threat posed by Iran, as well as the common quest for de-escalation and peace in the Middle Peace,” according to a readout of the phone call between the two leaders.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including the UAE, have long said they need to part of any dialogue related to Iran’s nuclear deal.

The Gulf countries reiterated that call after world powers recently launched talks with Iran to renew the 2015 nuclear deal, with the US participating indirectly.

Biden also “underlined the strategic importance of the normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel” and “expressed his full support for strengthening and expanding these arrangements,” the White House said.

During a phone call with @POTUS Joe Biden we explored ongoing cooperation across clean energy and environmental protection as well as regional and international issues. Our two nations continue to strengthen our strategic relations and build on strong common interests. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) May 4, 2021

The UAE signed the US-brokered Abraham Accord, agreeing to normalize relations with Israel last September.

