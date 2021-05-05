Kuwait ruler stresses national unity in Ramadan speech

The ruler of Kuwait stressed the importance of national unity and stability in a speech marking the final ten days of Ramadan.

Emir Nawaf al-Jaber al-Sabah warned in his speech of attempts to undermine the country’s security and highlighted the importance of cooperation between the different state bodies in Kuwait.

He urged citizens of the Gulf country not to fall prey to social media rumors and to engage in calm dialogue.

Al-Sabah also praised in his speech frontline staff working throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

