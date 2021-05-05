Over 70,000 liters of disinfectant used to clean Mecca’s Grand Mosque in Ramadan

Over 70,000 liters of disinfectant are used daily to clean the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca during the holy month of Ramadan as a coronavirus countermeasure, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques announced on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Saudi Arabian authorities imposed strict measures in the courtyards around the Kaaba to ensure pilgrims are safe.

Muslims performing Umrah must socially distance and wear face masks at all times. Guided walkways and sanitization stations have also been set up around the Grand Mosque area.

The aerial sterilisation of the Mataaf using 20 special Biocare devices before and after each group of Umrah Pilgrims perform Tawaaf pic.twitter.com/FRx2rQzhCi — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) May 4, 2021

A total of 1,500 liters of sanitizing perfumes are also released daily around the Kaaba, and each square around in the Grand Mosque is washed 10 times a day.

A total of 750 guides and 4,000 hygiene workers have been working around the clock to implement safety protocols.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia employs 750 guides to navigate Umrah pilgrims, apply COVID-19 rules

Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits during Ramadan for vaccinated people

Saudi Arabia to fine pilgrims $2,666 for attempting Ramadan Umrah without permits