Over 70,000 liters of disinfectant used to clean Mecca’s Grand Mosque in Ramadan

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfect the floor as Muslim pilgrims pray inside Namira Mosque in Arafat amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 30, 2020. (Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Over 70,000 liters of disinfectant are used daily to clean the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca during the holy month of Ramadan as a coronavirus countermeasure, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques announced on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabian authorities imposed strict measures in the courtyards around the Kaaba to ensure pilgrims are safe.

Muslims performing Umrah must socially distance and wear face masks at all times. Guided walkways and sanitization stations have also been set up around the Grand Mosque area.

A total of 1,500 liters of sanitizing perfumes are also released daily around the Kaaba, and each square around in the Grand Mosque is washed 10 times a day.

A total of 750 guides and 4,000 hygiene workers have been working around the clock to implement safety protocols.

