Saudi Arabia confirms 1,016 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,016 new coronavirus cases, 900 recoveries and 12 deaths over the last 24 hours, the Kingdom’s health ministry reported on Wednesday.

There are currently 9,691 active COVID-19 cases within the country, 1,346 of which are critical.

The majority of Wednesday’s cases were recorded in Riyadh and Mekkah, accounting for 373 and 279 COVID-19 cases respectively.

Wednesday’s numbers brought the country’s death toll to 7,018, total recoveries to 405,607 and total diagnosed cases since the beginning of the outbreak to 422,316.

