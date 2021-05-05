Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Turkey’s Erdogan discuss bilateral ties

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed bilateral relations in a phone call, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

“During the call, relations between the two countries were discussed. The Turkish President also congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr,” SPA reported.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ties between Saudi Arabia and Turkey have been strained after killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

But Turkey has sought to improve ties with the Kingdom.

Erdogan's spokesman and adviser Ibrahim Kalin told Reuters in April: “We will seek ways to repair the relationship with a more positive agenda with Saudi Arabia.”

He also welcomed the Khashoggi trial Saudi Arabia conducted last year which saw eight people sentenced to jail.

“They had a court. Trials have been held. They made a decision so we respect that decision,” Kalin said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had also said in March Saudi Arabia and Turkey agreed to “continue dialogue” after a “fruitful” meeting last November with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, according to state-owned Anadolu news agency.

“For us, there’s no reason for not mending our ties with Saudi Arabia. If they take a positive step, we will do so as well,” Cavusoglu said.

The minster added that Turkey “never blamed the Saudi Arabian leadership” in the matter of Khashoggi’s killing.

Read more:

Turkey welcomes Saudi Arabia’s trial for Khashoggi’s murder: Erdogan’s adviser

Egypt, Turkey to hold ‘exploratory’ political talks to discuss normalization of ties

King Salman, Turkey’s Erdogan discuss G20 summit and bilateral relations