UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed meets Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, stresses deep ties

UAE's Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah. (Twitter)
UAE's Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah. (Twitter)

UAE's Mohammed bin Zayed meets Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman, stresses deep ties

Al Arabiya English

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces discussed with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bilateral relations and strategic cooperation in a meeting in Jeddah, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

They also reviewed Arab, regional, international issues and developments of common interest, WAM said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said: “During a meeting today with my brother Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, we discussed our strategic relations and common goals. We also exchanged views on several regional and international issues and explored our strengthened cooperation for the stability of our region.”

US President Biden discusses Iran, Israel with UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed

Saudi Crown Prince: We agree with the Biden administration on 90 pct of issues

