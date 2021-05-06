.
Qatar orders arrest of finance minister in corruption probe: State news agency

File photo of Qatar’s Finance Minister Ali Sharif al-Emadi during the third annual US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue at the State Department in Washington. (AP)

The Associated Press

Qatar’s public prosecutor has ordered the arrest of the finance minister, state-run media reported on Thursday, to question him over alleged abuse of power and misuse of public funds in the energy-rich state.

The Qatar News Agency did not provide other details about the investigation, and the nature of the case against Ali Sharif al-Emadi, who has served finance minister since 2013, was not immediately clear.

Al-Emadi rose to prominence in the Gulf Arab emirate of Qatar after overseeing the growth of Qatar National Bank for years.

The statement said authorities were investigating reported crimes related to his public role. Arrests of such a high-ranking officials on suspicion of corruption are rare in Qatar.

