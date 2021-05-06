Qatar orders arrest of finance minister in corruption probe: State news agency

Qatar’s public prosecutor has ordered the arrest of the finance minister, state-run media reported on Thursday, to question him over alleged abuse of power and misuse of public funds in the energy-rich state.

The Qatar News Agency did not provide other details about the investigation, and the nature of the case against Ali Sharif al-Emadi, who has served finance minister since 2013, was not immediately clear.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Emadi rose to prominence in the Gulf Arab emirate of Qatar after overseeing the growth of Qatar National Bank for years.



The statement said authorities were investigating reported crimes related to his public role. Arrests of such a high-ranking officials on suspicion of corruption are rare in Qatar.

Read more: Qatar posts small $55 mln surplus in first quarter as oil prices lift revenues