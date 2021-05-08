Saudi Crown Prince, Pakistan’s PM hold talks as bilateral agreements, MoUs signed

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan held talks and witnessed the signing of two agreements and two memoranda of understanding (MoU) between the countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The Crown Prince and the Prime Minister discussed bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and the importance of “expanding and intensifying aspects of bilateral cooperation and coordination and enhancing them in various fields,” SPA said.

The leaders also spoke on regional and international issues of common interest during their meeting in Jeddah, according to SPA.

The Crown Prince and prime minister then witnessed the signing of two agreements: one on increasing cooperation in the field of persons sentenced to penalties depriving freedom, and another on increasing cooperation in the field of combating crime, SPA reported.

An MoU on combating illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and chemical precursors was also signed.

Another MoU for financing eligible projects in the fields of energy, infrastructure, transportation, water, and communications between the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan was signed as well.

The Pakistani prime minister and the Saudi Crown Prince discussed ways to enhance and strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries through exploring areas of investment and opportunities in light of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the priorities of development in Pakistan.

The two leaders also confirmed their full support for all legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, topped by the right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state from the 1967 parallel, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the contents of the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant UN resolutions.

