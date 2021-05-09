.
.
.
.
Language

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Khamis Mushait air base, in Saudi Arabia's southwest, has been at the forefront of the coalition bombing campaign against Houthi militias and their allies. (AFP)
Khamis Mushait air base, in Saudi Arabia's southwest, has been at the forefront of the coalition bombing campaign against Houthi militias and their allies. (AFP)

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Followed Unfollow

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait on Saturday night.

The Houthis’ explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were the latest in a series of escalated attacks on the Kingdom by the Iran-backed militia in Yemen.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Since January, Yemen’s Houthis have launched dozens of aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia targeting civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

Coalition Spokesperson Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki said: “The Houthi militia deliberately escalates hostile and terrorist targeting of civilians and civilian objects systematically… Those actions constitute war crimes.”

Read more:

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia’s Najran

US raps Yemen’s Houthis for passing up major opportunity for peace, snubbing UN envoy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iftars from around the World: India Iftars from around the World: India
Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM
Top Content
Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM
US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea
Russia urges no ‘escalation of violence’ in Jerusalem Russia urges no ‘escalation of violence’ in Jerusalem
Blasts targeting school in Kabul kill 40, injure dozens Blasts targeting school in Kabul kill 40, injure dozens
Egypt calls on Israel to stop illegal evictions to prevent ‘another intifada’ Egypt calls on Israel to stop illegal evictions to prevent ‘another intifada’
Pakistan receives first supply of COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX Pakistan receives first supply of COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More