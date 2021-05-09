Dubai ruler’s Ramadan food campaign distributes 216 mln meals, double its target

The ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced on Saturday that the United Arab Emirates’ “100 Million Meals” Ramadan campaign has secured 216 million meals, more than double its target.

Vulnerable groups in 30 countries across four continents have benefited, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

WAM said that donations from 385,000 individuals, private and public companies, and businessmen across 51 countries “helped secure food parcels equivalent to 216 million meals, more than the double of the campaign’s initial target, to be distributed to vulnerable groups in 30 countries.”

The campaign, launched on April 11 by Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aimed to “provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa during the Holy Month of Ramadan,” according to WAM.

The news agency added that distribution of food parcels carrying essential food items to several countries will continue until all donated meals reach the target groups over the next three months.

“The record donations and support to ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is a testament that strategic and sustainable humanitarian work has become an established culture in the UAE,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

“The objectives of ‘100 Million Meals’ were ambitious to match the magnitude of hardship that COVID-19 has brought to vulnerable populations across the world,” he added.

