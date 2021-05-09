One of the UK’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Dubai

A British fugitive allegedly involved in a plot to flood the UK with cocaine has been arrested in Dubai, it was announced Sunday.

Michael Paul Moogan, 35, had been on the run for eight years after police raided a café in the Netherlands and seized weapons and hundreds of thousands of Euros in cash, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Moogan was arrested on April 21 following a joint operation between Interpol, Dubai Police, and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA). Details could only be announced now due to operational reasons, the NCA said in a statement.

The NCA added that Moogan is suspected of planning to import a large quantity of drugs from South America into Europe.

NCA Director General (Operations) Steve Rodhouse said in the statement: “The arrest of Moogan further reflects great co-operation between the Dubai Police and the NCA.

“I’d like to commend their work, in particular detectives from the General Department of Criminal Investigation in Dubai, who showed exceptional professionalism and were able to use all the techniques at their disposal to locate him and carry out this operation.”

The Rotterdam café where police recovered the cash and guns was apparently used as a meeting place for drug traffickers and cartels planning to ship hundreds of kilograms of cocaine into the UK on a weekly basis.

At the time of the raid, only one of the men, Robert Hamilton, 71, from Manchester, could be found. He was jailed for eight years in 2014 after pleading guilty to drug charges.

Robert Gerrard, 57, was also linked to the drugs plot and handed himself in to the authorities in the UK in 2016, saying that the pressure of being a fugitive was too much to handle.

NCA officers established Moogan was using numerous false identities to avoid capture.

Dubai Police believe that after entering the UAE using a different identity, he tried to avoid CCTV in an attempt to elude detectives. Utilizing the latest capabilities, including the Criminal Data Analysis Center, they were able to track him down.

