Pakistani PM leaves Saudi Arabia’s Medina after visiting Prophet’s Mosque

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan left Saudi Arabia’s Medina on Sunday after visiting the Prophet’s Mosque. (SPA)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan left Saudi Arabia’s Medina on Sunday after visiting the Prophet’s Mosque and is headed to Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Prime Minister Khan began a two-day visit on Friday to the Kingdom.

Khan, invited by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of common interest, SPA said.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Khan held talks and witnessed the signing of two agreements and two memoranda of understanding (MoU) between the countries, SPA reported on Saturday.

The Crown Prince and the Prime Minister discussed bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and the importance of “expanding and intensifying aspects of bilateral cooperation and coordination and enhancing them in various fields,” SPA said.

