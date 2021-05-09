Saudi Arabian authorities rescue Malian child found hanging by her neck in Medina

A three-year-old Malian child was rescued after she was found hanging by her neck in an abandoned hotel in Medina, Saudi Arabia, according a Ministry of Interior statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Security guards spotted the girl and were able to rescue her before she was taken to hospital to receive treatment. She is now in a stable condition.

The girl’s mother, a Malian woman in her 40s, was found on the roof of the hotel. Legal action has been taken against her and she will be transferred to the public prosecution.

Lieutenant-Colonel Hussein al-Qahtani, media spokesperson for Medina Police, confirmed the details of the incident in a press statement.

Read more:

One of the UK’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Dubai

Group deported from the UAE after lewd footage posted online

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord known as ‘The Ghost’