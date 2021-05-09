.
Saudi Arabian authorities rescue Malian child found hanging by her neck in Medina

A general view of the Badaah area in Medina, Saudi Arabia. (Khadim Un Nabi Rao)
Crime

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

A three-year-old Malian child was rescued after she was found hanging by her neck in an abandoned hotel in Medina, Saudi Arabia, according a Ministry of Interior statement.

Security guards spotted the girl and were able to rescue her before she was taken to hospital to receive treatment. She is now in a stable condition.

The girl’s mother, a Malian woman in her 40s, was found on the roof of the hotel. Legal action has been taken against her and she will be transferred to the public prosecution.

Lieutenant-Colonel Hussein al-Qahtani, media spokesperson for Medina Police, confirmed the details of the incident in a press statement.

