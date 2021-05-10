.
.
.
.
Language

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive-laden boat launched by Houthis in Yemen

A Saudi border guard watches as he stands in a boat off the coast of the Red Sea on Saudi Arabia's maritime border with Yemen, near Jizan April 8, 2015. Iran sent two warships to the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, state media reported, establishing a military presence off the coast of Yemen where Saudi Arabia is leading a bombing campaign to oust the Iran-allied Houthi movement. REUTERS
A Saudi border guard watches as he stands in a boat off the coast of the Red Sea on Saudi Arabia's maritime border with Yemen. (Supplied)

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive-laden boat launched by Houthis in Yemen

Followed Unfollow

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Arab Coalition successfully intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden boat in the Red Sea, launched by Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The boats represented a threat to regional and international security, maritime routes and international trade,” the Arab Coalition added.

The Coalition added that the Houthi militia continues to threaten maritime navigation and global trade as it uses the Stockholm Agreement as an umbrella to launch hostile attacks from Hodeidah.

Read more:

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted
Hundreds injured in new al-Aqsa clashes between Israeli forces, Palestinians Hundreds injured in new al-Aqsa clashes between Israeli forces, Palestinians
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19
UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal
Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince allocates 20 mln sqm of land north of Riyadh for housing Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince allocates 20 mln sqm of land north of Riyadh for housing
Lebanon’s central bank announces ‘conditional’ plan for dollar withdrawals Lebanon’s central bank announces ‘conditional’ plan for dollar withdrawals
Seized Yemen-bound weapons likely came from Iran: US Navy source Seized Yemen-bound weapons likely came from Iran: US Navy source
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More