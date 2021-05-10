Arab Coalition intercepts explosive-laden boat launched by Houthis in Yemen

Arab Coalition successfully intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden boat in the Red Sea, launched by Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.

“The boats represented a threat to regional and international security, maritime routes and international trade,” the Arab Coalition added.

The Coalition added that the Houthi militia continues to threaten maritime navigation and global trade as it uses the Stockholm Agreement as an umbrella to launch hostile attacks from Hodeidah.

