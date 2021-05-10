.
.
.
.
Language

Iran confirms talks with Saudi Arabia, promises best efforts

A view shows buildings and the Kingdom Centre Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
A view shows buildings and the Kingdom Centre Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)

Iran confirms talks with Saudi Arabia, promises best efforts

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Iran confirmed publicly for the first time on Monday that it is in talks with Saudi Arabia, saying it would do what it could to resolve issues between them.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“De-escalation of tensions between the two Muslim countries in the [Arabian] Gulf region is in the interest of both nations and the region,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a televised weekly news conference.

Iran was waiting for the outcome of the talks, he said: “We welcome resolving of the issues that have existed between the two countries ... We will use our best efforts in this regard.”

Ambassador Rayed Krimly, head of policy planning at Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry, last week told Reuters that talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran were aimed at reducing regional tensions. He said it was too early to judge the outcome and Riyadh wanted to see “verifiable deeds.”

Some sources told Reuters last month that Tehran had promised to use its influence to halt the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s attacks on Saudi Arabia, in return asking Riyadh to support the nuclear talks.

Nuclear talks in Vienna between Tehran and world powers aim to bring Washington and Iran back into full compliance with the nuclear deal. In retaliation for sanctions reimposed since 2018 by Trump, Iran has breached nuclear restrictions under the pact.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia says Iran uranium enrichment cannot be intended for ‘peaceful’ means

Saudi official confirms talks with Iran, says too early to assess outcome

Saudi Arabia urges Iran to engage in Vienna nuclear talks, calls for stricter deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hundreds injured in new al-Aqsa clashes between Israeli forces, Palestinians Hundreds injured in new al-Aqsa clashes between Israeli forces, Palestinians
Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19
Top Content
US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea
Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19
Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination
Lebanon’s central bank announces ‘conditional’ plan for dollar withdrawals Lebanon’s central bank announces ‘conditional’ plan for dollar withdrawals
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince allocates 20 mln sqm of land north of Riyadh for housing Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince allocates 20 mln sqm of land north of Riyadh for housing
Seized Yemen-bound weapons likely came from Iran: US Navy source Seized Yemen-bound weapons likely came from Iran: US Navy source
Before you go
Israeli police throw stun grenades during clashes with Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque
Israeli police throw stun grenades during clashes with Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque
Explore More