Saudi Arabia condemns ‘blatant’ attacks by Israeli forces on al-Aqsa Mosque

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said it condemned the “blatant attacks carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against the sanctity of the al-Aqsa Mosque, and the security and safety of worshipers,” according to a statement.

Saudi Arabia called on the international community to “hold the Israeli occupation responsible for this escalation, and to immediately stop its escalatory actions, which violate all international norms and laws.”

“The Ministry reaffirms that the Kingdom stands with the Palestinian people, and supports all efforts aimed at ending the occupation and reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian people to establish their independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative,” the statement concluded.

New clashes erupted on Monday in al-Aqsa between Palestinians and Israelis after forces stormed the grounds and fired rubber bullets, leaving hundreds of protesters injured, AFP reported, citing the Palestinian Red Crescent.

“There are hundreds of people injured from the clashes” and about 50 of them were hospitalized, the Red Crescent said in a brief statement to journalists.

Muslim World League

The Muslim World League on Tuesday also condemned the “blatant attacks on the sanctity and safety of al-Aqsa Mosque and its worshipers,” and affirmed its rejection of this dangerous escalation, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In a statement, the league condemned the violence that undermines the dignity of the Palestinian people and their rights, SPA reported.

The Muslim World League called on the international community to “put an end to the dangers of this violence, protect the right of the Palestinian people, provide the necessary protection for Palestinian civilians, and guarantee their right to practice their religious rites, in addition to stopping all violations, attacks and all forms of violence.”

The league also reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian people and for the efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian conflict that enables the Palestinian people “to establish their independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.”

