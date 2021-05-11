.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince welcomes Qatari Emir in Jeddah

saudi qatar
SaudiArabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince welcomes Qatari Emir in Jeddah

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed on Tuesday Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to Jeddah in first visit after January’s AlUla GCC declaration which mended relations between the two brotherly nations.

In January, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince met with Qatar’s Emir on the sidelines of the GCC summit. The summit saw all Gulf countries sign the AlUla declaration which Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said formally ended the dispute with Qatar.

The two reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and ways to enhance joint Gulf action. Leaders of the six-member GCC signed two documents, the AlUla Declaration, named after the Saudi city where this year's regional summit was held, and a final communique.

The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, had severed diplomatic, trade and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism – a charge Doha denies.

