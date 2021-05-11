.
Saudi Arabia’s civil defense reports some damage after a Houthi projectile hits Jazan

ِِA Houthi projectile had fallen in a border village in Jazan in the south of Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s civil defense said on Twitter early on Tuesday that a Houthi projectile had fallen in a border village in Jazan in the south of the kingdom, resulting in some damage to a house and cars but causing no injuries.

On Monday, the Arab-led coalition fighting Houthi forces in Yemen said that it had intercepted an explosives-laden boat south of the Red Sea and destroyed an explosive drone that was fired at Abha’s airport.

The Iran-backed Houthi group regularly fires drones and missiles into Saudi Arabia.

