Saudi Arabia optimistic about positive steps towards stability in region: King Salman

In this handout image provided by Saudi Royal Palace, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman gives his opening remarks at a virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP)
In this handout image provided by Saudi Royal Palace, Saudi Arabia's King Salman gives his opening remarks at a virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP)

Saudi Arabia optimistic about positive steps towards stability in region: King Salman

Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia is optimistic about the work being done to achieve stability in the Arab world, King Salman said Wednesday.

“We are optimistic about the positive steps being taken to achieve stability in the Arab world,” the King said in a statement marking Eid al-Fitr.

King Salman spoke of the coronavirus pandemic, which has taken millions of lives since 2020, and said the vaccine was needed to end the virus.

“We hope the people of the world will overcome what is taking place today,” King Salman said.

He also touched on Saudi Arabia’s continued efforts to combat terrorism. “Since its inception, Saudi Arabia has always worked to fight extremism and combat terrorism,” the King said.

King Salman praised the women of Saudi Arabia who are part of the security forces. “We are proud of our daughters who were part of the security forces during Hajj and Umrah.”

