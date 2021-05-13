.
Explosive-laden drones, ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia intercepted

Arab Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki. (File photo: AFP)
Terrorism

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Eight explosive-laden drones and three ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia were intercepted overnight, the Arab Coalition announced on Thursday.

“A cowardly act of hostility by the Houthi militia in firing drones and ballistic missiles was thwarted,” the Coalition said a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The “hostile” attacks were targeting civilians, according to the statement.

“We are taking strict measures to deal with the sources of threat to protect civilians,” the Coalition added in its statement.

Saudi Arabia has intercepted 626 drones, 369 ballistic missiles so far

The latest attacks came during the early morning hours on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, the holiday in which Muslims worldwide celebrate the end of the holy of the holy month of Ramadan.

“The hostilities of the terrorist Houthi militia are contrary to divine values and international norms and do not observe religious rituals,” the Arab Coalition said.

