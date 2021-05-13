.
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman perform Eid prayers

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Thursday morning performed Eid al-Fitr prayers in NEOM, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman performed the prayers in Riyadh, the Kingdom’s capital.

Saudi Arabia had announced that Eid al-Fitr begins on Thursday, May 13 as the Shawwal moon was not sighted earlier this week on Tuesday.

The Eid al-Fitr celebrations mark the end of Ramadan, a month of piety and all-day fasting for the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims.

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Saudi King Salman said: “We praise God Almighty for making the blessed Eid al-Fitr a sign of goodness and satisfaction, after completing the fasting and qiyam during the month of Ramadan.”

“What the Eid embodies is; Hope, optimism and happiness, and we pray to God to remove from us and the entire world all evil, and for us all to maintain security, stability and tranquility,” King Salman said in a tweet.

