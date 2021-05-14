.
Saudi Arabia’s FM condemns Israel’s ‘illegal practices’ in call with Palestinian FM

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 22, 2021. (Reuters)

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan affirmed the Kingdom’s condemnation of the “Israeli occupation’s illegal practices,” in a phone call held with Palestine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Riyad al-Maliki, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

Prince Faisal also stressed the need to stop Israel's actions that violate international laws, according to SPA.

The foreign minister also called for “complete efforts” aimed at finding a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue. Adding that the state would have East Jerusalem as its capital, “in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative,” SPA reported.

