Bahrain, Saudi’s King Fahd Causeway now ready to receive travelers

The King Fahd Causeway has been completed and is now ready to receive passengers crossing the border that links Saudi Arabia with Bahrain, the King Fahd Causeway Authority (KFCA) announced on Saturday.

The completion of the 25-kilometer bridge comes as Saudi Arabia is set to ease travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday May 17. The Kingdom has stated that it will lift the ban on citizens wishing to travel abroad and reopen land, sea and air borders.

“All equipment has been completed as part of a development plan which began ever since the movement was halted due to the novel coronavirus,” a statement issued by the KFCA, carried by online media Bahrain News Agency, on Saturday read.

The authority’s chief executive office Emad al-Muhaisan said that the decision to lift the travel ban between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain would contribute to the re-establishment of social and economic ties and activities between the two Gulf countries, adding that the associated authorities in both countries will apply the necessary rules and regulations to ensure the utmost safety, especially amid the pandemic.

Permission to travel from Saudi Arabia will be restricted to vaccinated people or those who have recently recovered from the virus based on information provided on the person’s Tawakalna app, the Kingdom’s official COVID-19 contact tracing app, or a coronavirus insurance certificate for persons under the age of 18, al-Muhaisan was quoted as saying in an official statement released by the KFCA on Saturday.

However, passengers wanting to travel from Bahrain to Saudi Arabia will be required to use any GCC-approved health applications that confirm the person’s status with regards to COVID-19, outlining whether they have been vaccinated or have recovered from the virus.

Passengers will also need to provide PCR certificates suggesting that they have tested negative for COVID-19, ensuring that the test result does not exceed 72 hours from the time of taking the sample.

