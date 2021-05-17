.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia plans to reopen to foreign tourists soon, tourism official confirms

Tourists visit the cultural village of Rijal Almaa in the outskirts of Abha, Saudi Arabia July 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Tourists visit the cultural village of Rijal Almaa in the outskirts of Abha, Saudi Arabia July 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Saudi Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia plans to reopen to foreign tourists soon, tourism official confirms

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia plans to soon reopen to foreign tourists, a senior tourism official said on Monday after the kingdom announced the lifting of quarantine restrictions for certain foreign arrivals.

The kingdom announced late on Sunday that non-citizens arriving from certain countries and who were fully vaccinated against or recently recovered from COVID-19 would no longer be required to quarantine in designated government hotels.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of Saudi Tourism Authority, is seen during an interview with Reuters at the Arabian travel market exhibition in Dubai trade Center, in Dubai. (Reuters)
Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of Saudi Tourism Authority, is seen during an interview with Reuters at the Arabian travel market exhibition in Dubai trade Center, in Dubai. (Reuters)

Those new measures, however, only apply to residents, government and business travelers or those visiting friends and family but not foreign tourists, according to the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudia Airlines eyes return to profitability by 2024: CEO Gulf Aviation Saudia Airlines eyes return to profitability by 2024: CEO

STA Chief Executive Fahd Hamidaddin told Reuters the kingdom would reopen to foreign tourists this year with an announcement expected to be made “very soon.”

Hamidaddin declined to say exactly when.

Saudi Arabia liberalized its tourism industry in 2019, making it easier for foreigners to apply for tourist visas to the kingdom that had been relatively closed off for decades.

Hamidaddin said the kingdom was still targeting 100 million annual visits by 2030, up from about 40 million a year before the pandemic. It was also still targeting for tourism to account for 10% of GDP, up from 3%, by 2030, he said.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Three children injured in Israeli raids on Gaza every hour: Save the Children  Three children injured in Israeli raids on Gaza every hour: Save the Children 
White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’ White House tells Israel safety of reporters ‘paramount responsibility’
Top Content
Travel to Saudi Arabia to resume Monday after year of restrictions Travel to Saudi Arabia to resume Monday after year of restrictions
Bahrain, Saudi’s King Fahd Causeway now ready to receive travelers Bahrain, Saudi’s King Fahd Causeway now ready to receive travelers
Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens
Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises to 181, including 52 children Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises to 181, including 52 children
Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for COVID-19 vaccinated foreign visitors Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for COVID-19 vaccinated foreign visitors
Two dead, dozens hurt in Israeli synagogue accident: Ambulance service Two dead, dozens hurt in Israeli synagogue accident: Ambulance service
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More