Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens

Hundreds of cars lined up the King Fahd causeway to enter Bahrain as thousands of citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia are expected to cross the 25-kilometer bridge on Monday morning after it reopens for the first time in more than a year.

A video shot by Al Arabiya’s correspondent in the Eastern Province showed hundreds of cars lining up hours in advance of the border crossing’s reopening after more than a year of being shut due to restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“During the Eid al-Fitr holidays in 2019 two years ago, the bridge saw a record of 129,000 vehicles cross the border point from Saudi Arabia into Bahrain. That number is expected to be broken again by authorities as the bridge reopens tonight,” Abdulrahman al-Osaimi, Al Arabiya’s correspondent in the Eastern Province, said.

The King Fahd Causeway Authority announced earlier the requirements of both citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia to enter Bahrain via the bridge, including the need for a COVID-19 PCR test no more than 72 hours valid before entry back into Saudi Arabia.

Permission to travel from Saudi Arabia will be restricted to vaccinated people or those who have recently recovered from the virus based on information provided on the individual’s Tawakalna app, Saudi Arabia’s official COVID-19 contact tracing app, or a coronavirus insurance certificate for persons under the age of 18.

Saudi Arabia officially lifted its suspension on citizens traveling abroad and opened its land, sea, and air borders on Monday, May 17. Saudi citizens who have received two vaccination shots, or one shot at least two weeks prior to travel, those who have recovered from coronavirus within the last six months, and those who are under 18 years old will be allowed to travel.