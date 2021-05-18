.
Bahrain, Kuwait strongly condemn Lebanon’s FM statements on Saudi Arabia and GCC

Charbel Wehbe. (Twitter)
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lebanese Republic in the caretaker government Charbel Wehbe. (Twitter)

Bahrain, Kuwait strongly condemn Lebanon’s FM statements on Saudi Arabia and GCC

Followed Unfollow

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait and Bahrain expressed their strong condemnation of the offensive statements made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lebanese Republic in the caretaker government Charbel Wehbe, during a TV interview towards Saudi Arabia, its people, and the countries of the Cooperation Council, according to statements issued by KUNA and BNA.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kuwait and Bahrain stressed that the Minister’s reprehensible statements are inconsistent with the simplest diplomatic norms and are inconsistent with relations that link the peoples of the countries of the Cooperation Council with the Lebanese people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain summoned the Ambassadors of the Lebanese Republic and handed him an official protest note that included its rejection and denunciation of the offensive statements issued by the Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait summoned the Charge D’affaires of Lebanese Embassy and handed him an official protest note that also included its rejection and denunciation of the offensive statements issued by the Lebanese Minister.

