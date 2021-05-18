.
GCC asks Lebanese FM to issue formal apology for 'unacceptable offenses'

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). (Supplied)

GCC asks Lebanese FM to issue formal apology for 'unacceptable offenses'

Reuters

GCC asks Lebanese FM to issue formal apology for ‘unacceptable offenses’ The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) secretary-general called on the Lebanese foreign minister to issue an official apology to the council’s member states “for the unacceptable offenses that came from him.”

Secretary-General Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf said in a statement that he “rejects and denounces what was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Lebanese caretaker government, Charbel Wehbe, during a TV interview and the disgraceful insults against the Gulf Cooperation Council states and their peoples, as well as the insult against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Wehbe appeared to blame Gulf nations for the rise of Islamic State in Iraq and neighboring Syria in a television interview on Monday.

