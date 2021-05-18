Six Saudis arrested after video of dancing on roof of moving truck

Saudi Arabia’s Ha’il region police said it had arrested six citizens after a video shared on social media showed the individuals dancing on top of a moving truck, putting their lives at risk.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The video showed the six individuals standing, dancing, and jumping on the back of a moving truck in one of the main roads in Ha’il region. The Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior showed the blurred video, announcing that this was a crime and that the six men were arrested.

The media spokesperson of the Ha’il region police, Captain Tariq al-Nassar, was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) as saying that “the people who appeared in the video clip on the roof of a truck intended to transport cars, putting their lives at risk, while violating COVID-19 precautionary measure, were arrested.”