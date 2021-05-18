.
Six Saudis arrested after video of dancing on roof of moving truck

A policeman wearing a protective face mask blcoks the road during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia April 2, 2020. Picture taken April 2, 2020. REUTERS
A Saudi policeman. (File photo: Reuters)

Six Saudis arrested after video of dancing on roof of moving truck

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Ha’il region police said it had arrested six citizens after a video shared on social media showed the individuals dancing on top of a moving truck, putting their lives at risk.

The video showed the six individuals standing, dancing, and jumping on the back of a moving truck in one of the main roads in Ha’il region. The Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior showed the blurred video, announcing that this was a crime and that the six men were arrested.

The media spokesperson of the Ha’il region police, Captain Tariq al-Nassar, was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) as saying that “the people who appeared in the video clip on the roof of a truck intended to transport cars, putting their lives at risk, while violating COVID-19 precautionary measure, were arrested.”

